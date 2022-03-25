Kal ka IPL match: Tomorrow IPL match 2022 list

Kal ka IPL match: The 15th season of the Indian Premier League would commence from tomorrow with the first encounter in Mumbai.

The wait is finally less than 24 hours away from now. The 15th edition of the much-anticipated, much-hyped Indian Premier League is set to kick-start at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tomorrow, March 26.

The season is going to be a bit different this year. First and foremost, the imminent season would be graced with the presence of the ever lovely spectators after two years, who would bring back life into the stadiums albeit with only 25% of the total capacity entry permitted.

Despite the COVID-19 cases witnessing a sharp decline in the number of cases, the ever-vigilant BCCI, in line with the safety norms, has limited the conduction of league phase of IPL 2022 matches to only four stadiums across two cities in the state of Maharashtra.

Apart from the Wankhede, Brabourne (in Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (in Mumbai), and MCA stadium in Pune will host the 70 league matches of the season, with each of the ten franchises to play 14 league matches in totality.

Just 1⃣ day to go for the IPL carnival! 🙌 Are You Ready❓#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/sMHvLFN7Jb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2022

Kal ka IPL match

The opening match of the season would be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and previous season runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 7:30 pm onwards (check the live telecast details of the match by clicking here).

Two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer for CSK and KKR respectively would walk out for the Toss at the Wankhede stadium, with the imminent edition set to played in a different format and with some change in rules as well.

While the KKR fans would be in a happy head space, courtesy of the purple patch of form of their newly inducted skipper, the CSK fans would perhaps still be recovering from the sudden exit of their very own ‘Thala’, who decided to retire from captaincy post, after having led the ‘Yellow Army’ to four IPL titles in the fourteen editions so far.