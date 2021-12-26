Cricket streaker: Fan interrupts Australia vs England Boxing Day Ashes 2021-22 Test at the MCG

Ashes 2021-22 Cricket streaker: A fan interrupted the play on the first day of the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

During the first day of the ongoing third Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Melbourne, a fan stepped on to the field to disrupt play only to be held by the security officials.

It all happened in the 51st over of the English innings when the invader entered the playing area. Chased by security officials, the streaker was stopped in vicinity of the batter on the off-side. While he attempted to further run towards the batter, he wasn’t successful due to the security officials’ tight grasp.

It was after a brief delay that the invader was carried off the ground and play resumed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Right after the incident, a warning and a fine regarding entering the playing area by any fan was put on display on the big screen at the MCG.

While there isn’t anything novel about an invader putting a stop to live international cricket, the practice should be avoided by fans at all costs especially in the COVID-19 era.

It also becomes vital for cricket associations to strictly punish such invaders for no one should be allowed to enter the playing area due to multiple reasons. It is noteworthy that an invader named Jarvo had continually interrupted Test cricket during India’s tour of England earlier this year.

As far as the match is concerned, England have registered another poor batting effort after being put on to bat by Australia captain Pat Cummins earlier today. Batter Jonny Bairstow’s (35) dismissal has reduced them to 159/8 in the 59th over. With only tail-enders remaining in this innings, it wouldn’t be surprising if the visitors get bowled out anytime from now.

Aaaand we have a pitch invader. Tried to get fanct and put a step on and went arse up 🤣🤣 tbh he’s way more exciting than the pommie batsmen.. #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/LxwQW5h2ws — Grover Claus (@supergrover4) December 26, 2021

Please just round up the streaker fines #Ashes pic.twitter.com/AUl21kxywb — Oliver Caffrey (@ollycaffrey) December 26, 2021

That streaker showing more fight than England players on the field. #Ashes — Sanchit (@sanchitd43) December 26, 2021

