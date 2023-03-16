How to buy IPL tickets: How to book tickets for IPL 2023?

CSK and GT will face each other in IPL 2023 opening match. (photo: BCCI)

The return back of the Indian Premier League with its sixteenth edition in India, with its usual home-away format has gripped the countless Indian Cricket fans with infectious energy and enthusiasm.

Just over a fortnight away from its commencement, IPL 2023 will begin with the tournament opener between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 12 Indian cities viz., Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mohali, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Guwahati will host the 74 IPL matches this season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play two of their home matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play a couple of theirs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

How to buy IPL tickets

Tickets for majority venues are already up for sale. The IPL 2023 tournament opener tickets were already up for sale around a week ago,. One can click here to get hold of the remaining few tickets of the CSK v/s. GT match on March 31, in Ahmedabad.

Paytm Insider is the official ticketing partner at IPL 2023 for the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants.

BookMyShow, on the other hand, is the platform where the home match tickets of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals would be available.

Tickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s home matches are available on their website, while there is no information as of now regarding the ticket booking platform of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB home match tickets

The RCB home match tickets for all its seven matches were put up for sale yesterday. The minimum price per ticket has been kept as high as INR 2,118 (including taxes) – INR 2,405 (including taxes) depending on the opponent.

RCB home games have different ticket prices based on the opponent (starting price) Against CSK it is highest – 2405

Against KKR & LSG it is lowest – 2118 #IPL2023 — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) March 15, 2023

One can click here, and then select on the particular RCB home match and buy the ticket(s) by selecting the available seat of one’s choice.

Mumbai Indians tickets IPL 2023

The tickets for Mumbai Indians’ home matches are now available online on BookMyShow, and the whole process is explained here.

SRH home matches 2023 tickets

The tickets for the opening two home matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad are up for sale now. To know the process of booking, click here.

Delhi Capitals tickets online booking for IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals home match tickets booking has not commenced yet, but will be available soon on Paytm Insider. However, one can sign-up to get early access to the first home match versus Gujarat Titans, by clicking here.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 home match tickets

The initial three RR home matches tickets- April 5 and 8 in Guwahati, and on April 19 in Jaipur are up for sale and can be booked by clicking here, and selecting the particular match.

Punjab Kings home match tickets IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) home match tickets for the first two matches against KKR (April 1) and GT (April 13) are available on Paytm Insider, and can be booked by clicking here.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 tickets

There are no updates as of now as far as CSK’s IPL 2023 home match tickets are concerned. The same would be available soon on Paytm Insider.

Gujarat Titans

Apart from the tournament opener, GT’s match tickets for the next two home matches in Ahmedabad – April 9 v/s. KKR, and on April 16 v/s. RR, are available on Paytm Insider starting at INR 400 and INR 500 respectively.

Click here to access the page where tickets can be purchased.

Lucknow Super Giants tickets IPL 2023

Tickets for LSG’s IPL 2023 opening match versus Delhi Capitals on April 1, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium are available from INR 700 onwards on Paytm Insider. Click here to book the tickets for the same.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Apart from CSK and DC, KKR is the other team which has not yet come up with date and time for the beginning of its home match ticket sales as yet.