CSK out of playoffs 2022: Points needed to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2022

During the 49th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), ending their three-match losing streak, have defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs, to hand the latter their seventh defeat in the tournament off ten matches.

The RCB, thus, have won their first match against the ‘Yellow Army’ after suffering defeats in each of their previous four meetings in the IPL (since 2020).

While the Faf du Plesssis-led side have garnered two crucial points to leapfrog straight to the fourth spot in the points table, the MS Dhoni-led side are all but out of the race towards the playoffs.

En route the target of 174, the CSK opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (28 off 23) and Devon Conway (56 off 37) got their side a fantastic start for the second consecutive time, with a 54-run stand off 40 deliveries this time around, to get on with the chase up and running.

However, with the fall of Conway’s wicket in the 15th Over, the middle-order just couldn’t manage to up the ante during the death, as despite wickets in hand, and with a manageable required run-rate as per modern T20 standards, CSK could manage to post mere 160/8 in their 20 Overs.

The loss against RCB has meant that CSK’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing season no longer remain in their hands, as the maximum number of points they can accumulate from here on is 14 (if they win all their remaining four league matches).

During the 2011 season, the only other edition of the IPL where a total of ten teams participated, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to seal the 4th spot in the points table with 16 points under their belt.

Although CSK are not officially out of the tournament as yet, they would have to make sure that not only other teams’ match results from here on go their way, but that their Net Run Rate (NRR) is also better than five teams after the end of the league stage.

At the moment, with a poor NRR of -0.431, CSK need more than a miracle to reach the playoffs.

