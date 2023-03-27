“Definitely Looking Yellove”: MS Dhoni Paints Chepauk Stadium Seats Yellow as Fans Arrive in Huge Numbers for CSK Live Practice Session

The C,D, and E stands of the Chapauk Stadium were opened today for the ever-passionate fans of the four-time IPL champion franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as the players were involved in a practice session with the commencement of the 16th season of the league not even a week away.

All it took was an announcement by the CSK social media handles a few hours ago, and the crazy fans jam-packed the stands to catch a glimpse of the likes of their skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes amongst others.

While the initial net practice session involved the likes of Jadeja, Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali, the nets were soon removed from the ground and much to the delight of the crowd, the players were involved in a practice match.

Post Shivam Dube’s dismissal, in walked the mega star MS Dhoni amidst a deafening roar from the crowd. Their very own ‘Thala’ did not disappoint them as well, as he smashed a massive Six down the ground.

That’ll make the night for all of Chepauk. Dhoni smashes a massive six down the ground after failing to put on three successive short balls. Bang!@sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/lt0YfI1i8k — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 27, 2023

MS Dhoni Paints Chepauk Stadium Seats Yellow

Much before tonight’s evening practice session, CSK’s official Twitter handle posted a video in the morning, where MS Dhoni was seen spraying the Yellow colour on a few seats of a particular stand of the recently renovated Chepauk Stadium.

“Definitely looking Yellove”, remarked Dhoni while wearing a smile on his face and appearing to be in some jolly mood. Further few seconds into the video, he was even seeing painting the Dark Blue colour on some of the other seats.

Anbuden Awaiting for April 3 pic.twitter.com/eKp2IzGHfm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023

Fans go berserk as Dhoni works out in gym

A couple of hours before Dhoni went out to bat in the middle, a section of fans managed to catch his glimpse while training inside the dressing room gym.

While their ‘Thala’ was seen doing some pull-ups, fans were all over each other to somehow record/snap him on their mobile phones from outside the building premises.

CSK take on the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 tournament opener on March 31, in Ahmedabad.