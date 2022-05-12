CSK vs MI head to head list: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head to head last 5 match results

CSK vs MI head to head records and stats: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 59.

The 59th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

El Classico of IPL, two worst performers of this season will face each other in what is practically a dead-rubber. Super Kings and Indians, who have lost seven and nine out of their 11 IPL 2022 matches respectively, will primarily be playing for pride in this high-profile clash.

Mumbai, who have played a grand total of 68 matches at their home ground, have won 41 and lost 26 over the years. Defending champions Chennai, who don’t have the best of records against this opposition, have won 11 and lost 10 out of their 21 matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK vs MI head to head record in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 35

Matches won by CSK: 15

Matches won by MI: 20

Matches played in May: 15 (CSK 5, MI 10)

Matches played in India: 28 (CSK 10, MI 18)

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 9 (CSK 3, MI 6)

CSK average score against MI: 157

MI average score against CSK: 159

Most runs for CSK: 674 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for MI: 693 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for CSK: 32 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for MI: 15 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for CSK: 19 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for MI: 16 (Kieron Pollard)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).

CSK vs MI head to head list last 5 matches

21/04/2022 – Chennai Super Kings won by 3 wickets

19/09/2021 – Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs

01/05/2021 – Mumbai Indians won by 4 wickets

23/10/2020 – Mumbai Indians won by 10 wickets

19/09/2020 – Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets