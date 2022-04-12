CSK vs RCB Man of the Match 2022: Who is the Man of the Match today IPL match between Chennai and Bangalore?

CSK vs RCB Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings won his maiden Indian Premier League match award tonight.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Navi Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs to get off the mark on the points table.

Chasing a 217-run target, all Royal Challengers could score in the powerplay was 42/3 losing the likes of Faf du Plessis (8), Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (12) in the process.

Vital middle-order contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (41), Dinesh Karthik (34) and Suyash Prabhudessai (34) did power Royal Challengers to 193/9 in 20 overs but they never looked like challenging the opposition in the death overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-33-4, Super Kings spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of their bowlers at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy tonight. Captain Ravindra Jadeja dismissed three batters as Super Kings’ spinners picked combined bowling figures of 8-0-72-7.

CSK vs RCB Man of the Match today IPL match

After being put in to bat first by Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis, Chennai scored 216/4 in 20 overs to register the highest innings total of the season. Coming on the back of four consecutive losses, the defending champions turned the tables on the back of a third-wicket 165-run partnership between opening batter Robin Uthappa (88) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (95*).

In between them, Uthappa and Dube hit 183 (96) with the help of nine fours and 17 sixes at a magnificent strike rate of 190.62. Dube, who scored more runs at a better strike rate whilst remaining unbeaten, was rightly adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ on Tuesday.

“We were looking for the first win and I am happy to contribute. I am more focused this time on my basics. I spoke to the seniors and Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] also helped me. He said let your skill take care. I wanted to time the ball well and stay still and maintain my balance,” Dube told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.