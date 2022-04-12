CSK vs RCB match highlights Hotstar: Yesterday match Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube batting highlights 2022

CSK vs RCB match highlights Hotstar: RCB were blown away by the Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube whirlwind during 22nd IPL 2022 match.

The 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was witness to an absolute cracker of a run-fest between the Chennai Super Kings (CKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Chasing a mammoth score of 216/4 posted by CSK, courtesy of a breathtaking 165-run stand (off 74 deliveries) between Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) and Shivam Dube (95* off 46), RCB were off to a far from an ideal start, losing the big guns in Faf du Plessis (8 off 9), Virat Kohli (1 off 3), and Glenn Maxwell (26 off 11) within 7 Overs with the scorecard reading a paltry 50.

However, debutant Suyash Prabhudessai (34 off 18), and the in-form Shahbaz Ahmed (41 off 27) made sure their team did not go down without a fight, as the duo stitched together a 60-run stand for the 5th wicket off mere 35 deliveries.

Despite the skyrocketing required run-rate, the match was far from Over until CSK had seen the back of Dinesh Karthik, who hit young Mukesh Choudhary (3-0-40-1) for 23 runs off the 17th Over, to bring the equation down to 48 needed off 18 deliveries.

However, with Dwayne Bravo (4-0-42-1) getting Karthik (34 off 14) the very next Over, after latter’s yet another scintillating cameo down the batting order, it was curtains for RCB, as they finished their innings posting 193/9 on the scoreboard, thereby falling short by 23 runs of the target in the end.

Amidst all the hammering suffered by bowlers from both the sides, CSK’s Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (4-0-33-4) was the standout performer with the ball in hand.

Earlier, with mere 60 runs scored by the CSK in the initial 10 Overs, Uthappa and Dube not only decided to cut loose, but smash Faf du Plessis’ bowlers black and blue by tonking 156 runs in the final 10 Overs to power the CSK score to 216/4 at the end of 20 Overs.

While Uthappa and Dube registered their highest individual scores in IPL history, their partnership (165 runs) was the second-highest ever for CSK in the IPL as well.

