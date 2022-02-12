Current Purse left for IPL 2022: All IPL teams purse remaining 2022

Purse left for IPL 2022: A maximum total of INR 173.4 crore can be spent on the second day of Indian Premier League 2022 auction.

Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction, a two-day affair, will culminate in Bengaluru today as the final squads of all the 10 franchises for the 15th season of the biggest T20 league will be confirmed within the next 24 hours..

While the first day was a witness to multiple bidding wars leading to as many as 10 players crossing the INR 10 crore-mark as their IPL 2022 salary, the second day holds all the more importance.

Franchises, which mostly played the waiting game on Saturday, will have no option than to increase their participation for each one of them has to buy a minimum of 18 players for IPL 2022. On the contrary, franchises, which did well on the first day, will have to maintain the momentum for a bad day at the auction table has it in it to nullify the initial progress.

Purse left for IPL 2022

While a grand total of INR 388.1 crore was spent to buy 74 players (54 Indian and 20 overseas) on Day 1, 10 teams have a combined total of INR 173.4 crore to spend tomorrow in order to fill the remaining 143 slots (maximum) available slots.

As far as Day 1 is concerned, Lucknow Super Giants (INR 52.1 crore) splurged the maximum amount of money to be followed by Rajasthan Royals (INR 49.85) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 47.85 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 47.75).

Out of these four teams, Sunrisers (INR 20.15 crore) and Royals (INR 12.15 crore) still have funds in excess of INR 10 crore to complete their (minimum) 18-member squad. Royal Challengers (INR 9.25 crore) and Super Giants (INR 6.90 crore), on the other hand, have less than INR 10 crore in their pockets.

Purse remaining for #IPLAuction Day 2: PBKS – 28.65 crore

MI – 27.85 crore

SRH – 20.15 crore

CSK – 20.45 crore

GT – 18.85 crore

DC – 16.50 crore

KKR – 12.65 crore

RR – 12.15 crore

RCB – 9.25 crore

LSG – 6.90 crore — Dixit Bhargav (@dixitbhargav09) February 12, 2022

Yet to buy a minimum of seven players each tomorrow, they will have to use their funds judiciously for there still is a lot of work to be done in 2022 mega auction for both the teams.