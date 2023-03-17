David Warner retirement: Why Warner is not playing today vs India at Wankhede Stadium?

Any team playing an ODI after almost four months is expected to make several changes to its Playing XI in modern-day cricket. Australia are no different as they had no option than to make four changes for the ongoing first ODI against India in Mumbai.

Not part of their 15-member squad for this series due to an injury, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is one of the four players who had played the third ODI against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in November 2022 but isn’t playing today.

Regular Australia captain Pat Cummins, meanwhile, continues to be at home with his family after the passing away of mother Maria Cummins last week. Steven Smith, who had led Australia in the third and fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test matches, is leading them for the first time in the last half-a-decade in this format.

Has David Warner retirement been announced?

Currently part of the squad, both opening batter David Warner and wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey were expected to take the field on Friday but ended up missing the match.

“Alex Carey is sick so he has gone home [hotel]. So, Josh Inglis will come in today. David Warner is not yet fully fit. So, Mitch [Mitchell] Marsh will open the batting,” Smith told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Warner, 35, had returned home after the second Test due to an elbow fracture but might be seen playing in the subsequent matches assuming he attains optimum fitness. Contrary to some hints across social media platforms, Warner remains an active cricketer who hasn’t announcement retirement from any format thus far. Unlike Carey, Warner can be seen among reserve Australian cricketers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Playing his first international match since the above mentioned Melbourne ODI, Marsh is opening the batting for the first time in international cricket. Labuschagne, slated to bat at No. 4, has already opened the batting once in ODI cricket once but the visiting team management opted to promote Marsh in the batting order.