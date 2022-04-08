“Still two years younger for it”: Amit Mishra jokes about playing for CSK in IPL

Amit Mishra jokes about playing for CSK: The veteran Indian spinner isn’t playing in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra is making the most of his absence from Indian Premier League 2022 by making his presence felt on social media platform Twitter.

Third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, Mishra had remained unsold in the auction this year. Having not played competitive cricket for almost a year now, Mishra doesn’t appear to have given up on playing days.

Mishra, the last of whose 68 matches for India had come in a form of a T20I against England in Bengaluru five years ago, has represented Delhi Capitals (twice), Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Highest wicket-taker for Capitals by some margin, Mishra has spent as many as 10 seasons at Delhi.

Amit Mishra jokes about playing for CSK in IPL

Mishra had recently joined the list of prominent personalities to appreciate Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra as his team remains the only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 before the start of the ongoing 16th match at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mishra had tweeted a photo of Nehra with a piece of paper as his conventional coaching approach has reaped fruits for now. Mishra’s sense of humour was brought to light by a fan who requested him to join Chennai Super Kings.

Known for the presence of numerous senior players in their squads, Super Kings have earned the nickname “Dad’s Army” for the same. Mishra, 39, however, still considered himself ineligible to play for the second-best IPL franchise.

“Sorry mate, Still two years younger for it,” read Mishra’s tweet.

Sorry mate, Still two years younger for it. https://t.co/9rCi5SFIz8 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 8, 2022

Other than Mishra, tried and tested Indian players namely Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Ishant Sharma and Dhawal Kulkarni had also remained unsold during IPL 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.