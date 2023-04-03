As is the case during the ongoing sixth match of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will also be locking horns with each other only for the second time tomorrow.

Another commonality between these two cases is that the lesser experienced team had won the first time round. Having played their first-ever encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium last year, Capitals and Titans will be facing each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Although captain Rishabh Pant was DC’s best batter back then, he isn’t playing IPL 2023. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who didn’t play their first IPL 2023 match on Saturday, was their best bowler in Pune.

Speaking of GT, opening batter Shubman Gill had scored 84 (46) at a strike rate of 182.60 around this time in 2022. While fast bowler Lockie Ferguson had won them the match with bowling figures of 4-0-28-4 whilst defending a 172-run target, he is no longer part of their squad. Having said that, other wicket-takers from that match in Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will also be playing IPL 2023 Match 7.

DC vs GT Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by DC: 0

Matches won by GT: 1

Matches played in April: 1 (DC 0, GT 1)

Matches played on Tuesday: 0 (DC 0, GT 0)

Matches played at Arun Jaitley Stadium: 0 (DC 0, GT 0)

DC average score against GT: 171

GT average score against DC: 157

Most runs for DC: 25 (Lalit Yadav)

Most runs for GT: 84 (Shubman Gill)

Most wickets for DC: 3 (Mustafizur Rahman)

Most wickets for GT: 2 (Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for DC: 2 (Axar Patel)

Most catches for GT: 3 (Matthew Wade)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).