Dhoni New Hairstyle 2023: Has CSK Captain MS Dhoni got a Hair Transplant?

It’ much more about MS Dhoni’s new muscular look than his hairstyle this time around, as the Indian Premier League is set to commence from today onwards with the opening match between his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Even the veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle a few days ago whilst noting his bulky, muscular physique and perhaps hinted at a return back of his power game with a new role in the batting line-up.

Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this. Power game this #TataIPL? pic.twitter.com/6A561MpWbb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2023

Although Dhoni has sported some funky, and even experimented with his hairstyle quite a many number of times over his long, illustrious cricketing career, there is nothing peculiar or eye-catching about it this time around as ‘Captain Cool’ has just managed to keep it dense and in a good enough shape.

Dhoni New Hairstyle 2023

When Dhoni arrived at the Ahmedabad stadium yesterday along with other captains to pose before the IPL trophy, he had this side-parted, professional haircut with a blonde tone.

The blond tinge was perhaps for the piece of lens, as Dhoni had his hair all black as was seen during the practice session at the Chepauk Stadium last Monday, or even earlier, when he was seen painting a few seats inside Yellow.

Even his beard this time around seems to be trimmed down to perhaps the lowest setting, or was clean shaved possibly a few days ago.

Has CSK Captain MS Dhoni got a Hair Transplant?

No. There are no verified reports or even a blurred footage from paparazzis claiming that MS Dhoni has had a hair transplant at some point in his career.

The 41-year-old however, had slack-jawed his fans in admiration when he had sported a pretty cool hairstyle and beard in July 2021, post his visit to the renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

He, however, has had the services of another celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani for over a decade-and-a-half, and the credit for the experimentation of his different hairstyles over the period goes to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad O Wot (@madowothair)

Sapna, who happens to be a documentary filmmaker and an fashion designer as well, had opened her own salon named ‘Mad o Wat‘ at Bandra (Mumbai) in the year 2011.

MS Dhoni hairstyle over the years

Sapna had even posted a few pictures of Dhoni’s hairstyles over the years on her Instagram page on his birthday in the year 2020.

Click on the right-hand side arrow to have a look at his hairstyle pics over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad O Wot (@madowothair)

For more Cricket-related news, click here.