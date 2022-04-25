Dhoni vs Rabada IPL stats: MS Dhoni vs Punjab Kings stats and records

Dhoni vs Rabada IPL stats: MS Dhoni pulled off an incredible victory in the last game for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in the 38th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams have not played well this season. Punjab Kings have won three of their seven games in the tournament, whereas Chennai Super Kings have won two of their seven games. The way MS Dhoni played in the last game has certainly boosted the hopes of the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni vs Rabada IPL stats

MS Dhoni turned around the clock in the last game, when he smashed 16 runs in the last four balls to seal a win for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians. The vintage MS Dhoni was at the show in the last game, and the form of MS can be an X-factor for the side.

The battle between MS Dhoni and Kagiso Rabada can be a great one to watch out for. Rabada has been the ace pacer of the Punjab Kings this season, and he may face Kagiso Rabada in the death overs. In the head-to-head battle between MS Dhoni and Kagiso Rabada, Rabada has the clear edge.

In IPL games, Dhoni has managed to score 8 runs in 15 balls against Rabada at a strike-rate of 53.33. Rabada has managed to dismiss Dhoni once in the process. In overall T20s, Dhoni has scored 10 runs against Kagiso Rabada in 21 balls at a strike-rate of 47.61.

Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home. What a finish! #TATAIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/oAFOOi5uyJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

MS Dhoni vs Punjab Kings stats and records

MS Dhoni has enjoyed batting against Punjab Kings in the past as well. Dhoni has scored 630 runs against Punjab Kings at an average of 48.46, whereas his strike-rate has been 147.88. He has scored five half-centuries against Punjab Kings in IPL history.

The bowling of Punjab Kings has struggled this season, and the form of MS Dhoni can be an asset for Chennai Super Kings in the death overs.