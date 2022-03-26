“Didn’t expect that coming from MS”: CSK CEO admits that MS Dhoni’s decision to quit as captain ahead of IPL 2022 surprised him

MS Dhoni’s decision to quit as captain: The CEO of the franchise remains confident despite the legendary captain stepping down from the post.

Chennai Super Kings will start their journey of defending an Indian Premier League title for the fourth time in the imminent 15th season of the tournament tonight.

First team to win two consecutive titles in the biggest T20 competition across the globe, Super Kings would be desirous of equaling Mumbai Indians’ record of lifting an IPL trophy five times this season.

While Chennai were already facing a daunting task of managing with the multiple changes made to their squad due to a mega auction which was held in Bengaluru last month, they are now facing an even bigger challenge of playing under a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja, who will be playing in his ninth season for CSK, will only be their third captain in all these years. However, it is noteworthy that the 33-year old player has never captained any team in competitive cricket.

MS Dhoni’s decision to quit as captain

Speaking in a video posted by the franchise across their social media handles, CEO Kasi Viswanathan admitted to being surprised by Dhoni’s sudden decision of relinquishing captaincy.

Having said that, Viswanathan did reveal that Dhoni had a conservation with Jadeja with respect to “taking more responsibility” last season. In what has been a top-notch 12-season association between Super Kings and Dhoni, Viswanathan believed Dhoni to take such a decision keeping in mind the “best interest of the franchise”.

“When I heard the news, I was a little bit surprised,” Viswanathan said in a video posted by CSK. “I didn’t expect that coming from MS [Dhoni] at this point of time. That is my personal view. The fact that whatever MS does as far as CSK is concerned, he would do it in the best interest of the franchise.

“He’s been one of the most important players, a captain, a wicket-keeper, an all-rounder [for CSK]. I think whatever he does, whatever decision he takes, will be the right decision for CSK. [Because] I know he has the interest of CSK foremost in his mind.”

Dhoni, who will be playing only his second IPL season as a specialist wicket-keeper batter, has the faith of the franchise regarding guiding both Jadeja and the rest of the team with his presence in the middle.

“There’s no change. MS is always there. He’s going to be there guiding not only Jaddu [Ravindra Jadeja] but also CSK fans as well as the CSK team,” Viswanathan added.