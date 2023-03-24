Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report WPL Eliminator: MI W vs UP W Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Navi Mumbai pitch report today match

The eliminator match of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This ground has produced some close encounters, and the pitch will again be looked at with great interest.

The all-round trio of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr has been the backbone of Mumbai Indians. All three of them have been brilliant with both bat and the ball. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also been great with the bat so far this season.

At the start of the season, UP Warriorz Women were considered the underdogs, and they have delivered some great performances. Australian all-rounders Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath have been absolutely incredible for this side so far. Captain Alyssa Healy is a big match player, and she will carry a lot of responsibility on her shoulders.

Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report WPL Eliminator

This is the last match of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium. The nature of the pitch has changed as the season has progressed. In the initial matches, it was a batting beauty, but things have turned in the last few contests. The pitch here has supported the slower bowlers in the last few matches.

The average first innings score in the last five matches of WPL 2023 here has been 129 runs. This record is proof that batting has been quite tough here. The slower bowlers will enjoy here, and it has been quite difficult for the batters to time their shots. It is certain that the powerplay overs will be quite important in this match.

The boundaries of the ground are capped at 60 metres, so it won’t be difficult for the batters to clear the fences here. All of the last five matches have been won by the chasing teams. Both captains would aim to field first after winning the toss.