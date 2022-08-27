Dubai International Stadium capacity: What is Dubai Cricket Stadium capacity for spectators?

Dubai International Stadium capacity: The venue is hosting its first T20I since the grand finale of the T20 World Cup last year.

The highly anticipated battle for continental supremacy has begun, with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan from ‘Group B’ at the Dubai International Stadium.

With chasing teams having won 13 out of the 14 previous T20Is at this venue, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi did not hesitate one bit, as he chose to field first post winning the Toss.

“We want to bowl first here. It’s a fresh wicket, there’s cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders,” said Nabi after the Toss.

Conditions are likely to favour the fast bowlers. Stats also suggest that pacers do better at the Dubai International stadium…but today’s game might be about the spinners from both sides. Lots of quality against slightly mercurial batting line-ups. #AsiaCup #AFGvSL #AakashVani — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 27, 2022

It is worth of a mention that the stadium is hosting its first T20I since the Australia versus New Zealand grand finale of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Dubai International Stadium capacity

As per Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman of the board of Dubai Sports City, the Dubai International Stadium has a seating capacity for a total of 25,000 spectators, which can be extended to 30,000.

While expressing his delight to host the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Zarooni exclaimed, “We are delighted to host the 2022 Asia Cup, the second largest cricket event in the world. The gates will open three hours before the matches start. The ground has a 25,000 seating capacity, which can expand to 30,000.”

As for the ongoing match, Afghanistan bowlers were right on the money with the new ball, as left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Kusal Mendis (2 off 4) and Charith Asalanka (0 off 1) off the very first Over of the match. Right-arm pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, in the very next over got rid of Pathum Nissanka (3 off 7) as well, with the third umpire coming up with a controversial decision, reducing Sri Lanka to 5/3 in two Overs.

However, with 20 runs coming off the final Over of the Powerplay bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai, Sri Lanka finished the phase on a stronger note, posting 41/3 after six Overs.