Eden Park Auckland ODI Records: Eden Park ODI Records and Highest Innings Totals

Eden Park will be hosting an international match exactly four months after it last hosted a New Zealand-India ODI last year. The venue will now be hosting the first of a three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series for both these teams, it will be followed by a three-match T20I series as far as Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand 2023 is concerned.

It is noteworthy that both the teams have a decent ODI record at this stadium. Having played 76 ODIs here, New Zealand have won 36 and lost 35 over the course of years. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have won and lost three matches each out of their seven ODIs here. That said, Sri Lanka haven’t participated in an Auckland ODI in the last eight years.

Eden Park Auckland ODI records

Highest run-scorers in Auckland ODIs are Martin Guptill (818), Martin Crowe (719), Nathan Astle (705), Brendon McCullum (650) and Stephen Fleming (612). Barring Guptill, all other names are retired cricketers now. As far as active cricketers are concerned, Kane Williamson (364) and Tom Latham (201) have scored over 200 ODI runs at this venue.

Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at the Eden Park are Chris Cairns (33), Chris Harris (28), Daniel Vettori (25), Gavin Larsen (25) and Ewen Chatfield (16). With all these bowlers having retired from international cricket now, the likes of Trent Boult (14), Tim Southee (12), Corey Anderson (11), Mitchell Starc (7) and Mitchell Santner (6) have done well at this stadium.

Highest ODI innings totals at Eden Park

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 340/5 48.4 New Zealand Australia 2007 336/4 50 Australia New Zealand 2007 314 50 New Zealand India 2014 314/9 50 India New Zealand 2014 311/7 50 New Zealand Pakistan 2011

There have been a total of nine instances of a team posting a 300+ innings total across 156 ODI innings at the Eden Park. The highest innings total is also the highest successful ODI run-chase here.

It was over 16 years ago when New Zealand had chased down a 337-run target against Australia with eight balls remaining in the match. New Zealand, in fact, have the Top Three highest successful ODI run-chases here to their name.

Historically, toss has played a crucial role in Auckland ODIs. While the team batting first has won 30 matches at this venue, teams batting second have won as many as 43 times.