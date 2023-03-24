HomeSearch

Eden Park Auckland ODI Records: Eden Park ODI Records and Highest Innings Totals

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 24/03/2023

Eden Park Auckland ODI Records: Eden Park ODI Records and Highest Innings Totals

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham run between the wickets.

Eden Park will be hosting an international match exactly four months after it last hosted a New Zealand-India ODI last year. The venue will now be hosting the first of a three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series for both these teams, it will be followed by a three-match T20I series as far as Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand 2023 is concerned.

It is noteworthy that both the teams have a decent ODI record at this stadium. Having played 76 ODIs here, New Zealand have won 36 and lost 35 over the course of years. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have won and lost three matches each out of their seven ODIs here. That said, Sri Lanka haven’t participated in an Auckland ODI in the last eight years.

Eden Park Auckland ODI records

Highest run-scorers in Auckland ODIs are Martin Guptill (818), Martin Crowe (719), Nathan Astle (705), Brendon McCullum (650) and Stephen Fleming (612). Barring Guptill, all other names are retired cricketers now. As far as active cricketers are concerned, Kane Williamson (364) and Tom Latham (201) have scored over 200 ODI runs at this venue.

Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at the Eden Park are Chris Cairns (33), Chris Harris (28), Daniel Vettori (25), Gavin Larsen (25) and Ewen Chatfield (16). With all these bowlers having retired from international cricket now, the likes of Trent Boult (14), Tim Southee (12), Corey Anderson (11), Mitchell Starc (7) and Mitchell Santner (6) have done well at this stadium.

Highest ODI innings totals at Eden Park

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
340/548.4New ZealandAustralia2007
336/450AustraliaNew Zealand2007
31450New ZealandIndia2014
314/950IndiaNew Zealand2014
311/750New ZealandPakistan2011

There have been a total of nine instances of a team posting a 300+ innings total across 156 ODI innings at the Eden Park. The highest innings total is also the highest successful ODI run-chase here.

It was over 16 years ago when New Zealand had chased down a 337-run target against Australia with eight balls remaining in the match. New Zealand, in fact, have the Top Three highest successful ODI run-chases here to their name.

Historically, toss has played a crucial role in Auckland ODIs. While the team batting first has won 30 matches at this venue, teams batting second have won as many as 43 times.

Share this article
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav