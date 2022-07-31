India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch IND W vs PAK W Edgbaston T20I?

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND-W vs PAK-W T20I.

India Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns with each other in the fifth Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition match in Birmingham today.

With both the teams losing their first respective match, they will be having eyes on a maiden Commonwealth victory as a second loss in a row will reduce their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. With a total of four teams in one Group, only the Top Two will proceed to the next round. Hence, a victory is all but must on a Sunday morning.

Past head-to-head records are suggestive of India being the front-runners to emerge as the victorious team in this match. Playing a T20I against each other after four years, Pakistan will really have to bring in a surprise in order to win this match.

Nida Dar reviews Pakistan’s first game of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and looks ahead to the 🇮🇳 clash tomorrow 🏏#B2022 | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/J1TwuPUzz5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 30, 2022

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Sony Sports Network is televising Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition in India. A potentially blockbuster clash between two arch-rivals will be covered by both English and Hindi commentary panels at Sony.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tournament in English commentary on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 4. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have to switch to Sony TEN 3. Sony SIX, a popular channel for cricket, won’t be televising this match due to multiple events happening at the same time on a Sunday afternoon.

Online users in India can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the Pakistani fans are concerned, they are likely to be able to watch this match on any of Sony TEN channels or Ten Sports. Fans in Australia and UK will be able to watch Birmingham T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Channel Seven and BBC respectively.

Date – 31/07/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (local) and 03:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 4 (India), BBC (UK) and Channel Seven (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and 7Plus (Australia).