Edgbaston Stadium pitch report: Birmingham Edgbaston pitch report today for Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave The Hundred

Edgbaston Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the match between Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave.

Birmingham Phoenix will take on Southern Brave in the league game of the Hundred 2022 Men’s competition. The match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Birmingham Phoenix lost their last match, and they would want to open their account in this match. The duo of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone will play a huge part for the Birmingham side. Southern Brave are the defending champions, and they won their last game easily. They have some match-winners in their ranks.

Edgbaston Stadium pitch report

Edgbaston Stadium recently hosted all the matches of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and it has to be said that the groundstaff did a commendable job to maintain the standard of the pitch even after hosting back-to-back games.

The pitch at the Edgbaston Stadium has always been a competitive one, and there will be a good contest between bat and the ball. In the initial overs of the game, the pacers will be able to swing the ball, and it was visible in the Commonwealth Games as well. Even in the international fixtures, the swing was visible.

It has been seen that after the initial few overs, the pitch gets relatively easier for batting as the batters can trust the bounce of the wicket. The outfield of this ground is quite fast, and the batters will get rewards for their shots. Even the short boundaries will favour the batters in the game.

A total of 6 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where all the matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score at this ground has been 170 runs, which suggests that it is a good batting wicket. A total of 4 Hundred games were played last year, and the average 1st innings score was 161 runs.