Southampton pitch report: The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals The Hundred today match

Southampton pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals match.

Southern Brave will face Manchester Originals in the league match of the Hundred 2022 Men’s competition at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Both teams have won one of their four games in the tournament so far.

The defending champions Southern Brave won their first game, but they have now lost three games on the trot. This side has some world-class batters in James Vince, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, but the bowling of the side has been struggling.

Manchester Originals registered their first win of the tournament in the last match, and they would want to continue their form.in this match. The batting of the side looks explosive with the likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Tristan Stubbs, etc.

Southampton pitch report

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton is one of the best batting wickets in England, and the records at this very venue highlight in the same direction as well. This ground serves as the home ground to County Side Hampshire, and the batters of the side did really well this season.

A total of 10 T20Is have been played here at this very stadium, where six games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st inning T20I score here has been 170 runs, which hints that it is a good track to bat on.

A happy home crowd! 🙌 Manchester Originals WIN to complete the double for the day 👏#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/42fzWT5mhY — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 16, 2022

The even bounce on the track will encourage the batters to play their shots by trusting the wicket. This ground’s outfield is rapid and quick, and once placed in the gap, the ball will sail towards the boundary ropes. However, two games of the Hundred have been played at this stadium this season, and the pacers did well in both matches.

The biggest boundary at this stadium is around 82 metres, whereas the smallest boundary is around 76 metres. So, the boundaries of this stadium are relatively big, and the bowlers will take this to their advantage. Both captains would aim to chase after winning the toss.