Edgbaston Test match refund policy: How to get Edgbaston tickets refund?

Edgbaston Test match refund policy: The Edgbaston Cricket ground ticket holders are subject to their ticket refund under certain conditions.

The second day of the ongoing rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, commenced with Ravindra Jadeja going on to smash his third Test century, after Rishabh Pant had everyone stand up and applaud the previous day for his magnificent 146 off mere 111 deliveries.

If the aforementioned two innings wasn’t box office entertainment stuff already, the Edgbaston crowd witnessed team India’s skipper cum fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah break a world record, surprisingly with the bat in hand.

Smashing as many as 35 runs (including six extras) off the 84th Over bowled by pacer Stuart Broad, Bumrah broke the record of scoring the maximum runs by a batter in an Over during a Test match. The jaw-dropping, unbeaten innings of 31* off 16 deliveries, helped India surpass the 400-run mark, to post 416/10 in their first innings.

A New World Record: Jasprit Bumrah takes 35 runs off an over from Stuart Broad – THE MOST EXPENSIVE OVER IN TEST HISTORY! #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 2, 2022

However, since then, with rain playing spoilsport, the players were not only forced to take an early lunch, but also an early tea break, with England having played only 15.1 Overs (at the time of writing) while posting 60/3.

Edgbaston Test match refund policy

As per the refund scheme of the Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston, the ticket holder at the Edgbaston stands are eligible for a refund due to rain, albeit subject to certain terms and conditions.

The spectators will be entitled to a refund of the match ticket value only in case there has been no play possible, or not more than 30 Overs have been bowled on that particular day.

Simply put, the ticket holders are eligible for a refund in case of – 1) zero to 15 overs played – a full refund; and 2) 15.1 overs to 30 overs played – a 50% refund. In no other circumstances can money be refunded.

It is worth of a mention that the refund scheme/policy is not applicable to the fifth day of the Test match.

Refunds will be made by Warwickshire County Cricket Club to the original purchaser only, either by refunding his or her debit or credit card or by sending a cheque.

Therefore, fans will have their tickets price refunded if rain Gods decide to play a total spoilsport on the upcoming two days of the ongoing Test match.