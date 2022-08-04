Eoin Morgan the Hundred: Will Eoin Morgan play Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit The Hundred 2022 game?

Will Eoin Morgan play Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit match: Eoin Morgan recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

The Hundred 2022 started with the inaugural match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire, where Southern Brave registered an easy win. On the 2nd day of the competition, there is a London derby where Oval Invincibles will be up against London Spirit at the Kennington Oval in London.

London Spirit finished at the bottom position last season, and they will be bolstered by the presence of Glenn Maxwell this season. 2019 World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss has replaced the late Shane Warne as the head coach of the side.

Will Eoin Morgan play Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit match?

Eoin Morgan shockingly announced his retirement from International cricket after the series against the Netherlands. He failed to get off the mark in the initial two ODIs, whereas he missed the last match due to an injury.

Morgan was continuously criticized for his performances in the last few years, but he was continuously getting support from his fellow teammates and the ECB as well. While announcing his retirement, Morgan said that he will continue playing in the English domestic cricket and T20 leagues around the world.

“The Hundred is as good a stake anybody can make to try and get into that final fifteen” 👀 Eoin Morgan says #TheHundred presents a huge opportunity for players to force their way into the England T20 World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/QQXU79Ct61 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 3, 2022

So, it is confirmed that Eoin Morgan will be leading the London Spirit in the Hundred competition, and he is expected to play the game against Oval Invincibles at the Kennington Oval in London. Recently, Morgan praised the Hundred competition and said that this tournament has already passed the litmus test last year.

“Last year was the ultimate test. People hated it. Hated it. Like you couldn’t believe. I couldn’t believe it. So, we’re past that,” Eoin Morgan said to Sky Sports.

After the shock exit from the 2015 World Cup, England appointed Eoin Morgan as the new captain of the side, and he just revolutionized the English team. Under his captaincy, England won the 2019 ICC World Cup and reached the final of 2016 T20 World Cup as well.