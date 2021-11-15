“Everyone in this team was really clear on their roles”: Mitch Marsh hails clarity of roles as Australia’s mantra for ICC T20 World Cup success

Mitch Marsh has hailed the clarity of roles and team comradery as the reason for Australia winning the t20 world cup 2021.

Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating New Zealand in the final by eight wickets. Nobody gave a chance to the Aussies before the start of the tournament, but they proved their doubters wrong. They lost their last five T20Is series prior to the world cup.

To win this title, Australia did take some bold calls. They decided to rest the majority of their main players for the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. Australia lost both series, but they got the man who can win them the World title. Mitchell Marsh, for the first time, got a chance to bat at the number three slot, and the rest is history.

Against West Indies, Marsh scored three half-centuries, whereas he scored knocks of 45, 45, and 51 on sluggish Bangladesh pitches. In the end, Australia ended up playing him at the number three slot ahead of Steve Smith.

Mitch Marsh and Aaron Finch opens up on clarity of roles

Finch revealed that they took the decision of playing Marsh at number three, and Steve Smith was open to that suggestion.

“It was something we chatted about before the West Indies and then after (his good series) it just reassured us,” Finch said after Marsh’s final knock.

“We committed to him[Marsh] batting three for a long time, he knew that.”

“Smithy was so open to (moving down the order). He’ll do anything that the team needs.”

“Smudger’s ability to play spin through the middle added that extra layer of confidence in our group,”

Mitchell Marsh hailed the clarity of roles in the side as the reason for Australia winning the world cup. He also talked about the good comradery between the Aussie players.

“Everyone in this team was really clear on their roles before this World Cup before coming here, we all knew exactly where we were going to be in the line-up from three to seven, we could float at any stage and everyone bought into that,” Marsh said.

“When you get a close team, with people wanting to play their roles no matter what, this is what you get. It’s unbelievable.”

In 2021, Marsh scored 627 T20I runs at an average of 36.88, the highest by any Aussie batsman.