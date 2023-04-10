Faf du Plessis Sister Name: Which Cricketer is RCB Captain’s Sister’s Husband?

Former South African national team skipper and present Royal Challengers Bangalore captain in the Indian Premier League, Faf du Plessis was born on July 13, 1984 in the city of Pretoria.

His mother Ina Rynners is a homemaker, while father Francois du Plessis was a popular rugby player in the 1980s, having played in the centre position for Northern Transvaal.

While there’s not much information available regarding the reason, Faf’s parents were separated when he was mere three years of age, post which he stayed with her mother while he grew up.

The 38-year-old also happens to be a second cousin of Namibian rugby player Marcel du Plessis.

Faf du Plessis Sister Name

Faf du Plessis was fortunate enough to have shared a lovely bond with her younger sibling Rhemi Rynners (sister) and Cronje Wentzel (cousin brother).

While much information on the web is not available with regard to his cousin, his sister Rhemi, who’s six years younger than him, is a businesswoman from Pretoria.

She has a degree in fashion merchandise, and was a brand marketing professional at Supergroup – Isando, Germiston (city in South Africa). Akin her sister-in-law and du Plessis’ wife Imari Visser, Rhemi also happens to have a keen interest in photography.

For those unaware, Imari is a photographer by profession.

Which Cricketer is RCB Captain’s Sister’s Husband?

Rhemi Rynners was married to South African allrounder Hardus Viljoen in December 2019, after the duo had dated each other for a year.

In fact, the news of the duo getting hitched was revealed in a rather hilarious manner by du Plessis himself just the following day of their marriage date.

Skipper of the Paarl Rocks’ in the Mzansi Super League in 2019, du Plessis informed the broadcaster regarding Viljoen’s unavailability for the match against Nelson Mandela Giants by stating that the latter is presently sleeping with his sister, as they got married just the day before.

“One change – Hardus Viljoen is not playing, he is lying in bed with my sister, they got married yesterday, so…”, du Plessis had hilariously remarked.

One change – Viljoen is not playing today because he’s lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday – Faf du Plessis

😂

#MSLT20 #NMBGvPR #PRvNMBG pic.twitter.com/IOlXZEn7nH — FANTASY CRICKET TIPS 🏏 (@FantasyCricTeam) December 8, 2019

