Fewest runs conceded in death overs T20: Lowest runs given by bowler in T20 slog overs full list

Fewest runs conceded in death overs: The fast bowler from Mumbai Indians entered record books on the back of career-best T20 bowling figures.

Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden T20 five-wicket haul has seen him entering many record books. In what had to become Bumrah’s career-best bowling performance in the shortest format, it is quite a pity that it ended up in a losing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders in Navi Mumbai last night.

Bumrah, who registered the best IPL 2022 bowling figures, also became the fourth bowler to register a five-wicket haul this season. All in all, Bumrah picked the 28th five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL. In what was the fifth IPL five-wicket haul by an MI bowler, it was only the second against KKR and first at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Introduced as a first-change bowler in the fourth over by captain Rohit Sharma, Bumrah conceded only five runs in his only powerplay over on Monday.

With Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell having just hit his first six of the match, Sharma brought Bumrah back into the attack with a sole aim of curbing the dangerous power-hitter.

While it took only two balls for Bumrah to send Russell back to the pavilion, he also managed to pick the wicket of Nitish Rana in the same over. An exceptional 18th over saw Bumrah not only picking as many as three wickets to dent Kolkata’s progress but also bowling a maiden over.

Fewest runs conceded in death overs of a T20 match

Bumrah, who picked bowling figures of 4-1-10-5 yesterday, had picked bowling figures of 2-1-1-3 in his two death overs (17-20). It is noteworthy that Bumrah became only the second bowler in the history of T20 to leak only a run in two overs bowlers in the death.