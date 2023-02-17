"For Sachin, there was no fear to bowl because...": Muttiah Murralitharan once revealed why he was feared of bowling to Virender Sehwag and not Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan were of two of the greatest of the game in their respective roles. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in both ODIs and Tests, whereas Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Muralitharan played his last Test match in 2010 against India at Galle, and he finished his career with 800 Test wickets. He shared a rivalry with Shane Warne and once called Warne a ‘miserable’ man. Tendulkar dominated Warne, but he had his struggles against the Sri Lankan off-spinner.

Tendulkar was one of the best, but most of the bowlers feared bowling Indian batter Virender Sehwag, and Muralitharan was also one of them. Muralitharan revealed the reason behind the same and also highlighted Tendulkar’s weakness.

Muttiah Murralitharan once revealed why he was feared of bowling to Virender Sehwag and not Sachin Tendulkar

Muttiah Muralitharan once gave an interview to ESPNCricinfo, where he revealed why he was feared of bowling to Virender Sehwag and not Tendulkar. He insisted that he had no fear bowling to Tendulkar as he never used to hurt, whereas Sehwag was the one who used to go after the bowlers and smash them.

Muralitharan said that Tendulkar had a weakness against the off-spin, but he was a good reader of the ball and had the ability to block the ball to protect his wicket.

“For Sachin, there was no fear to bowl because he won’t hurt you. Unlike Sehwag who can hurt you. Because he [Sachin Tendulkar] will protect his wicket, he is a good reader of the ball and he knows the technique,” Muttiah Muralitharan had told ESPNCricinfo.

“I felt in my career, Sachin had a small weakness against off-spin. With leg spin, he smashes but off-spin somehow he had difficulty because I got him out so many times. And lots of off-spinners also got him so many times, I have seen it.”

Muralitharan had an upper hand over Tendulkar throughout his international career, where he managed to dismiss him 13 times in his career. Only Brett Lee (14 times) managed to dismiss Tendulkar more than Muralitharan.