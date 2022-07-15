Galle international stadium pitch report 1st Test: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match pitch report at Galle

Galle international stadium pitch report 1st Test: The Asian rivals would take on each other in a Test series after more than two years.

Pakistan would lock horns against Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match Test series at the Galle international Stadium from July 16 (Saturday) onwards.

Sri Lanka, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, after receiving a 10-wicket shellacking from Australia during the first Test match at this very venue, bounced back in some style with an inexperienced squad during the second Test to level the series 1-1.

They would certainly start as favourites not only with confidence by their side, but also with a much better understanding of the pitch and the conditions on offer.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would play the longest format after more than three months, having last played against Australia at home during the three-match series, which they lost 0-1.

The last time Sri Lanka and Pakistan faced each other in a Test match series, Pakistan had clinched the same 1-0 at home in December 2019.

Galle international stadium pitch report 1st Test

The pitch at the Galle international stadium tomorrow, would yet again be dry in nature. As has been the case in the previous quite a few Tests at this venue, the spinners are highly likely to dominate the proceedings and might as well be the deciding factor with respect to the outcome of the opening Test match between these two Asian rivals.

Prabath Jayasuriya, who picked 12 wickets in his Test debut versus Australia a few days ago, is almost certain to play, with the team likely to field in a total of three spinners on this spin heavy track.

Pakistan, on the other hand have excluded Sajid Khan from their 18-member squad, but would be buoyed by the return back of the champion leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who is making a comeback after almost a year.

While spin is likely to be the king at Galle tomorrow onwards, batting is likely to be the easiest especially on the first couple of days. Thus, expect the captain winning the Toss to opt to bat first tomorrow.