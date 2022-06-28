Glenn Maxwell playing Galle Test: Will Glenn Maxwell replace Travis Head in Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test?

Glenn Maxwell playing Galle Test: Either Travis Head or Glenn Maxwell will be a part of the playing eleven of the SL vs AUS 1st test.

Australia will face Sri Lanka in the 1st test of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on 29 June 2022. In 2016, Sri Lanka whitewashed Australia by 3-0, and the spinners will again play a huge part on this tour.

Nathan Lyon will lead the spin attack of the Aussies, whereas Mitchell Swepson will be his partner. Pat Cummins confirmed the inclusion of Mitchell Swepson over Matt Kuhnemann and Jon Holland. The eyes mainly will be on the batters of the side, who will face the wrath of Sri Lankan spinners.

Australian captain Pat Cummins addressed the press ahead of the first Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle. The main concern of the Australian side is the fitness of Travis Head. Head has been one of Australia’s best batters in the red-ball cricket in the recent past, and he won the player of the tournament award of Ashes 2021-22.

Travis Head injured his hamstring during the 4th ODI match against Sri Lanka, and he was forced to miss the 5th ODI match as well.

Head smashed 357 runs at 59.50, and he was the highest run-scorer of the Ashes 2021-22. Although, he struggled against Pakistan, where he scored 68 runs in three matches. Head has given his final fitness tests ahead of the match, and the results of that test will decide his place.

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell has been added to the Australian squad as an injury cover, and Pat Cummins confirmed that Glenn Maxwell will play the test in case Travis Head fails his fitness test. Travis Head is the first priority to feature in the playing eleven, and his backup is Glenn Maxwell for the Galle Test.

Glenn Maxwell has played a total of 7 tests in his career, and all seven of them have been in the subcontinent only. He has scored 339 runs at 26.07, courtesy of one century. He played his last test match in 2017 against Bangladesh.