GT and KKR will be facing each other for the second time today.

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing each other only for the second time in the history of the Indian Premier League today. Having faced each other only once in the previous season of the biggest T20 league around the world, that match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy had been won by defending champions GT by 8 runs.

Chasing a 157-run target, all KKR could manage despite all-rounder Andre Russell‘s contribution in both the innings was 148/8 in 20 overs. A deserving candidate for the Player of the Match award, Russell didn’t bag the award for not being part of the winning team. For the unversed, the West Indian all-rounder had followed bowling figures of 1-0-5-4 with striking 48 (25) at 192 in a losing cause.

With IPL 2023 Match 13 set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it will be the hosts’ second league match at home. Kolkata, meanwhile, will be playing an IPL match in Ahmedabad for the fifth time.

As far as the ongoing season is concerned, Titans are at the third spot on the points table after winning their first two matches. Knight Riders, on the other hand, are at the sixth position after winning and losing a match each.

Coming on the back of an inspiring 81-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Nitish Rana and his men should be confident enough to put forward a challenge in an away contest.

GT vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by GT: 1

Matches won by KKR: 0

Matches played in April: 1 (GT 1, KKR 0)

Matches played on Sunday: 0 (GT 0, KKR 0)

Matches played at Narendra Modi Stadium: 0 (GT 0, KKR 0)

GT average score against KKR: 156

KKR average score against GT: 148

Most runs for GT: 67 (Hardik Pandya)

Most runs for KKR: 48 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for GT: 2 (Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan & Yash Dayal)

Most wickets for KKR: 4 (Andre Russell)

Most catches for GT: 4 (Wriddhiman Saha)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Rinku Singh)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).