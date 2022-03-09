IND W vs NZ W Head to Head ODI Record | India Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Stats | Hamilton ODI

IND W vs NZ W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND-W vs NZ-W WODI.

The eighth match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will be played between New Zealand Women and India Women in Hamilton tomorrow.

Hosts New Zealand have won and lost a match each to be at the fifth position on the points table. India, on the other hand, are at the third position after winning their tournament opener against Pakistan on Sunday. Coming on the back of a clinical victory after a poor start, India would be confident of taking on the home team at the Seddon Park on Thursday.

Having said that, head-to-head record in this format between these two teams favours New Zealand when it comes to both playing at home and overall. Furthermore, New Zealand would also be banking on their 4-1 series victory against India a couple of weeks ago.

IND W vs NZ W Head to Head ODI Record

Total number of matches played: 53

Matches won by IND-W: 20

Matches won by NZ-W: 32

Matches played in India: 20 (IND-W 10, NZ-W 9)

Matches played in New Zealand: 24 (IND-W 7, NZ-W 17)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 9 (IND-W 3, NZ-W 6)

Most runs for IND-W: 1,230 (Mithali Raj)

Most runs for NZ-W: 713 (Suzie Bates)

Most wickets for IND-W: 46 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most wickets for NZ-W: 11 (Sophie Devine)

Most catches for IND-W: 10 (Mithali Raj)

Most catches for NZ-W: 13 (Suzie Bates)

The last WODI between these two teams was played in Queenstown last month. Chasing a 252-run target, India had finally managed to win a match primarily due to individual half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (71), Harmanpreet Kaur (63) and Mithali Raj (54*).

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).