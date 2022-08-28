“Hats off to Fakhar Zaman”: Sana Mir admires Fakhar Zaman for walking after edging the ball despite limited appeal from India in Dubai T20I

Sana Mir admires Fakhar Zaman for walking: The Pakistani batter didn’t even wait for the umpire’s decision before walking tonight.

During the second match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman couldn’t leave a mark with the bat in hand but ended up becoming a source of amazement because of his honesty.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Zaman returned back to the pavilion on the penultimate delivery of the powerplay after scoring 10 (6) with the help of two fours.

Wanting to cut a short delivery from India pacer Avesh Khan, Zaman ended up edging the ball behind the wickets to veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Had it not been for a lot of extra bounce off the pitch, Zaman might have been successful in cutting the ball as per the original plan.

Sana Mir admires Fakhar Zaman for walking after edging the ball despite limited appeal from India

Zaman caught the attention of fans across the world when he started to walk right after edging the ball. Zaman walking even before umpire Masudur Rahman raised his finger will be remembered as a quintessential “Spirit of Cricket” moment.

Former Pakistan Women’s captain Sana Mir took to social media platform Twitter to speak highly of Zaman’s gesture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Mir appreciated how Zaman had the guts to walk back to the pavilion in a high-profile match such as this.

Hats off to @FakharZamanLive for waking off after a nick in a loud stadium when no one heard it. How many would do that specially in such a high profile game? #PakVsInd #AsiaCup2022 — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) August 28, 2022

A primary reason why Zaman is being praised by one and all is the fact that neither Avesh nor Karthik had appealed for a dismissal in real sense. Considering the electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium on a Sunday night, Indian cricketers not being able to hear a nick was quite understandable.