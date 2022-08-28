Why are Pakistan wearing black armbands today vs India: Why are the cricketers wearing black armbands today 2022 Asia Cup?

Why are Pakistan wearing black armbands today: Pakistani cricketers have donning black armbands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (10) has become their first batter to get out in the second match of Asia Cup 2022 against India in Dubai tonight. An early breakthrough has come as a shot in the arm for India captain Rohit Sharma’s decision of opting to bowl first after winning the toss.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the third over when Azam’s attempt of pulling India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar resulted in his dismissal. A strong puller of the ball otherwise, Azam was a tad bit late to execute the shot on this particular occasion.

As a result, ended up top-edging the ball to Arshdeep Singh at short fine leg. Not averse to early wickets with the new ball, Kumar getting a wicket off a bouncer was surely something newer for the Indian fans.

Azam, who looked good during his nine-ball stay until mis-timing a pull, had hit a glorious boundary each against Kumar and Arshdeep in the first two overs respectively.

Why are Pakistan wearing black armbands today vs India Asia Cup 2022?

As most of you must have noted by now, Pakistani cricketers are wearing black armbands in this match becoming the second international team to do it today. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done to express solidarity with flood victims back home.

A disastrous natural calamity in Pakistan has taken over 1,000 lives in the country. According to estimates of National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan has already received three times the rainfall in 2022 than what is the national average. As a result, national emergency has been announced in the country.

Multiple current and former Pakistani cricketers have taken to their social media handles to pray for the well-being of thousands of affected people due to this disastrous situation.

Jab bhi hamare watane azeez per azmaish aayi hai, hamari qaum ne zinda hone ka saboot diya hai. This flood is disastrous but it has given us a chance to come together for Pakistan and help our brothers and sisters in need. Intezar na krain, aage berhain Pakistan k liye. 🇵🇰 🤲 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) August 27, 2022

A lot of eminent Pakistani personalities have also urged their countrymen including those living abroad to donate in a bid to aid the affected lives.