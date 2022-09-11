“He is our best fielder”: Shoaib Akhtar backs Shadab Khan despite having a poor day on field vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 final

Shoaib Akhtar backs Shadab Khan despite latter dropping two crucial catches during Asia Cup 2022 grand finale versus Pakistan in Dubai.

During the grand finale of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, flamboyant Southpaw batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s scintillating half-century under pressure powered Sri Lanka towards a handy total of 170/6 in their 20 Overs.

The quality of Rajapaksa’s knock can be ascertained with the fact that it came after Sri Lanka’s scorecard read 67/5 after 10 Overs, as Pakistani pacers breathed fire with the new ball.

However, a sixth wicket stand of 58 (36) between him and Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21), and then alongside Chamika Karunaratne (14* off 14) worth 54* (31) for the seventh wicket, were instrumental in a Sri Lankan fight back of the highest order.

Shoaib Akhtar backs Shadab Khan

Fortune favouring the brave, Rajapaksa, who went on to score unbeaten 71* runs off mere 45 deliveries, was provided with a couple of reprieves during the 18th Over, and then on the last delivery of the 19th Over.

On both the aforementioned occasions, the culprit-in-chief was Pakistan’s arguably the best fielder, Shadab Khan, who dropped the Southpaw’s crucial catches, despite them not being straightforward ones.

While he dropped Rajapaksa at 49* off Harif Rauf’s bowling at long-on, he then came in the way of Asif Ali, after the latter had placed himself comfortably to take a skier at the deep mid-wicket fence. Shadab in fact collided with Ali at the fence, and was seen beyond the boundary cushions for the rest of the innings.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to his social media handle, to state that Pakistan’s best fielder had a bad day at the office tonight. He however went on to remark that the team needs to work on their catch calling, while hoping that the leg-spinner is hale and hearty.

He is our best fielder. @76Shadabkhan just having a bad day. But our team definitely needs to work on their catch calling. Few times this has happened in this tournament. I hope he is ok. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2022

