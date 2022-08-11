“The Hundred almost needed that game”: Sam Curran enthralled by blood-rushing win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Sam Curran Player of the Match: The all-rounder from Oval Invincibles played a whirlwind knock at his home ground.

Oval Invincibles all-rounder Sam Curran contributed across departments to star in a 3-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers in the ninth match of the second season of The Hundred at The Oval today.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 with Oval needing 137 runs off 80 balls to seal a 158-run chase, Curran shared a 41-ball 67-run fourth-wicket partnership with wicket-keeper batter Jordan Cox (48) to ensure that the hosts recover from a top-order collapse.

Curran, who was batting at a cautious 22 (19) when Cox was dismissed on the 61st delivery, needed to do the heavy lifting to score the remaining 70 runs off 39 balls. Standing tall on his potential, it was on the next block of five balls that Curran slogged Superchargers spinner Adil Rashid for a six.

All in all, Curran hit a total of four sixes within the next 12 deliveries, to turn the tables and how. Having brought down the required run rate to a large extent on the back of a ninth T20 half-century, Curran scored 60 (39) with the help of two fours and five sixes before getting out with the hosts needing 21 runs off 11 balls.

While Curran’s elder brother Tom Curran hit David Wiese for back-to-back sixes to all but win the match, Sam was declared the Player of the Match for all the right reasons. Readers must note that a match-winning knock had followed Curran grabbing a catch on the outfield and picking economical bowling figures of 20-7-26-1.

Sam Curran enthralled by blood-rushing win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony, Sam Curran went on to say that The Hundred 2022 needed a match of this stature.

“Amazing game. The Hundred always needed that game. We have played two games here [The Oval] which has been amazing. The blood’s rushing. Those are the kind of games that give you confidence. Really excited,” Curran told Sky Sports Cricket.

Curran, 24, didn’t shy away from sharing Invincibles’ second victory of the season with all-rounder Sunil Narine and stand-in captain Jason Roy.

“The way Sunil Narine bowled shows how [much] class he brings to our side, always gets 2-3 wickets in a game for not a lot of runs. I think the captain today, Jason [Roy], too had a great day as captain,” Curran added.