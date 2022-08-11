Cricket

“The Hundred almost needed that game”: Sam Curran enthralled by blood-rushing win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

"The Hundred almost needed that game": Sam Curran enthralled by blood-rushing win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Multi-billionaire Michael Jordan once harassed a teammate over a $5 Table Tennis bet
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"The Hundred almost needed that game": Sam Curran enthralled by blood-rushing win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred
“The Hundred almost needed that game”: Sam Curran enthralled by blood-rushing win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Sam Curran Player of the Match: The all-rounder from Oval Invincibles played a whirlwind knock…