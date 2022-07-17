Highest 5th wicket partnership in ODI: India 5th wicket partnership in ODIs

Highest 5th wicket partnership in ODI: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have collaborated together to make light work of the Indian chase.

During the third ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have managed to steer the Indian ship close to the winning shore, en route the target of 260 handed by England.

The chase began on a depressing note for India, as left-arm pacer Reece Topley yet again got rid of the top-order – Shikhar Dhawan (1 off 3), Rohit Sharma (17 off 17, and Virat Kohli (17 off 22) within the mandatory powerplay, to reduce the team total to 38/3 in 8.1 Overs.

With the in-form Suryakumar Yadav (16 off 28) also heading back during the 17th Over of the innings, team India found themselves in deep waters and in dire need of a strong partnership.

To the delight of the Indian camp and the fans, Hardik Pandya (71 off 55), after registering his ODI career-best bowling figures earlier, stitched together a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Rishabh Pant, off mere 115 deliveries, to infuse new, invigorated spirit into the run chase.

At the time of writing Pant (96*) was nearing his maiden ODI century, with Ravindra Jadeja alongside him at the crease. In the final ten Overs, India required another 29 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya put together the highest partnership of the ongoing ODI series, scoring 1️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ (115) for the 5️⃣th wicket to put #TeamIndia back in contention. 🤜🤛#PlayBold #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Nap9Vaqu1G — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 17, 2022

Highest 5th wicket partnership in ODI

The record for the highest fifth wicket partnership in ODIs is currently held by the South African pair of JP Duminy and David Miller, who stitched an unbeaten 256-run stand versus Zimbabwe in 2015, in Hamilton.

As for the Indians, the highest fifth wicket partnership record is held by the pair of Mohammed Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja, who collaborated together to smash 223 runs against Sri Lanka in the year 1997, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.