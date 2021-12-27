Highest BBL score: Full list of highest scores in the Big Bash League

Highest BBL score: Melbourne Stars did cross the 200-run mark at the Gabba today but were still far away from the Top 10 BBL scores.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in Brisbane, Melbourne Stars beat Brisbane Heat by 20 runs to register their third victory of the season and move up to the fourth position on the points table.

Chasing a formidable 208-run target, Heat managed to score 187/9 in 20 overs on the back of individual half-centuries from Chris Lynn (57) and Ben Duckett (54). The batters who followed their 87-run partnership for the third wicket couldn’t continue with the much-needed momentum for a 200+ run-chase.

Earlier, it was Brisbane captain Jimmy Peirson (2) who had won the toss and invited the visitors in to bat first. Despite losing three wickets in as many overs, Melbourne managed to post a match-winning 207-9 in 20 overs.

It was a 151-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Stars wicket-keeper batter Joe Clarke (85) and batter Hilton Cartwright (79) which rescued them from 16/3. Readers must note that Clarke and Cartwright’s partnership is the highest-ever fourth-wicket partnership in the BBL.

Stars, who were 167/4 in 15 overs, were expected to more than 40 runs in the last five overs especially with a well-set Clarke batting in the middle. Failing to do the same, Stars missed out on an opportunity of posting one of the highest BBL scores. Currently, 207-9 in the 23rd-highest BBL score.

It is worth mentioning that the highest-ever BBL score was put on board by Sydney Thunder against Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval when they had scored 232/5 primarily due to opening batter Alex Hales’ maiden BBL century.

