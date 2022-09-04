Highest run chase in Dubai in T20: Dubai highest run chase in T20 history

Highest run chase in Dubai in T20: Sri Lanka had registered the highest successful run-chase in Dubai T20Is on Thursday.

During the eighth Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, India have scored 181/7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Contrary to their approach and execution in the first two matches of the tournament, India opening batters in Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) put together a brisk 31-ball 54-run opening partnership. The captain and vice-captain hitting four fours and as many sixes between them was the need of the hour to counter Pakistani speedsters.

Following Sharma and Rahul’s dismissal in successive overs, middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav (13) and Rishabh Pant (14) failed to convert their starts into substantial innings. While Yadav was caught at deep square leg in his attempt to sweep a Mohammad Nawaz delivery, Pant unsuccessfully tried to reverse-sweep Shadab Khan only to be caught at backward point.

Player of the Match in the last India-Pakistan T20I at this venue, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0) failed to make a mark tonight leaving India in a spot of bother at 131/5 in the 15th over.

That being said, it was former captain Virat Kohli’s 32nd T20I half-century which ensured India to a safe total. Although India would’ve wanted to cross the 200-run mark after the kind of start they had, Kohli scoring 60 (44) at a strike rate of 136.36 has prevented them from posting a mediocre total.

In what was Kohli’s 27th T20I half-century at No. 3, it was his 25th in Asia, ninth at a neutral venue, fourth against Pakistan, third in the UAE, in 2022 and under Sharma.

Highest run chase in Dubai in T20

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 203/8 20 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 2016 201/5 20 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 184/8 19.2 Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2022 183/5 19.4 Afghanistan UAE 2016 181/0 17.4 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings 2020

As far as T20Is are concerned, Sri Lanka had registered the highest successful run-chase in Dubai T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this month.