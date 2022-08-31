Virat Kohli last 50: Last half century of Virat Kohli in T20 international

Virat Kohli last 50 in T20I: The former Indian captain scored a T20I half-century after more than six months tonight.

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored a 31st T20I half-century to let his fans take a sigh of relief post an extended lean patch across formats. While there was a lot of scope for improvement in Kohli’s innings especially before an ICC T20 World Cup, him making a contribution is definitely positive signs with respect his form.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fifth over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Kohli scored 59* (44) with the help of a four and three sixes to register his 26th T20I half-century at No. 3, 24th in Asia, eighth at a neutral venue, second under Rohit Sharma (21), in the UAE and in 2022 and first against Hong Kong.

Having scored 17 (19) at one point in time, Kohli hit his only four of the innings against Hong Kong spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar in the 11th over. In Ghazanfar’s next over, Kohli sat down on one knee to hit the leg-spinner over mid-wicket for a confident six.

While batter Suryakumar Yadav (68*) had started to find boundaries at regular intervals, Kohli joined him by hitting Aizaz Khan for a six over mid-wicket in the 16th over. It was in the penultimate over of the innings that Kohli targeted Ehsan Khan to hit his third six. It was on the first delivery of this over when Kohli ran a couple of runs to cross the 50-run mark.

Virat Kohli last 50 in T20I

Before Kohli scoring a half-century in Asia Cup 2022 Match 4 tonight, his last T20I half-century had come against West Indies in Kolkata six months ago.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli ODI half-centuries full list

Despite scoring a couple of half-centuries for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League 2022, Kohli couldn’t prevent himself from putting on display a poor season.

Virat Kohli half-centuries in T20Is