Highest score in The Hundred: Highest team innings total in The Hundred full list

The second season of The Hundred is up and running. Justifying the ballyhoo in the build-up to The Hundred 2022, the ongoing season has already witnessed jam-packed stadiums in its first week.

Currently only into its fourth match, a clash between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix in Nottingham will ensure that all the teams play a match each.

While all the matches on weekdays of the second season were played according to England’s prime-time slots, both the first weekend matches are being played to cater to a larger audiences in the Indian sub-continent.

As a result, players are engaging in afternoon matches right now. As far as double-headers are concerned, the first weekend of The Hundred 2022 doesn’t have any scope for allowing two matches in a single day.

The nature of The Hundred’s format is such that stroke-filled team innings are expected to be put on display more often than not. With each team getting to bat for 100 balls, batters are bound to go for their big shots earlier than what is the case even in T20s.

Score Team Opposition Venue Year 200/5 Northern Superchargers Manchester Originals Headingley 2021 184/5 Birmingham Phoenix Welsh Fire Edgbaston 2021 174/4 Birmingham Phoenix Oval Invincibles Edgbaston 2021 173/4 Welsh Fire Northern Superchargers Headingley 2021 172/3 Oval Invincibles Birmingham Phoenix Edgbaston 2021

At the time of writing this article, none out of the first seven The Hundred 2022 innings have been able to register one of the Top Five highest innings totals in the history of this tournament.

Yet to host a match this season due to Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition being played there, Edgbaston, Birmingham, has been witness to as many as three out of the Top Five highest innings score in The Hundred.