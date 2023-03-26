Highest Successful Run Chase in T20 International: Highest T20 Run Chase International Cricket

“It is a tough venue to defend. Hopefully, we can bowl well and chase the total down,” South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram had told host broadcaster SuperSport at the toss of the second T20I against West Indies in Centurion today.

With South Africa failing to defend 131 runs in 11 overs at the same venue yesterday, one could understand where Markram was coming from. Having said that, no one would’ve thought of Markram’s words proving to be absolutely true in the same match.

It is worth mentioning that the record for the highest successful run chase in a T20 International is on the verge of getting broken. While South Africa will continue to have to bat exceedingly well in order to chase down a monumental 259-run target at the SuperSport Park on a Sunday evening, there’s no way they can’t do it considering the current match situation.

Having already broken the record for the highest powerplay score in the history of T20Is, the Proteas have scored as many as 149 runs in the first half of their innings. Needing another 110 runs in the remaining 10 overs of the match with all their wickets intact, it wouldn’t be wrong to consider South Africa as the favourites at this point in time.

Highest T20 Run Chase International Cricket