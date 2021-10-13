“Hope he goes on with it”: Travis Head earns applause from Damien Fleming after becoming 3rd batter to score two List A double hundreds

Travis Head: The South Australian captain has become the first batter to score two double centuries in Australia’s List A competition.

During the second match of the ongoing season of the Marsh Cup between South Australia and Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval, South Australia captain Travis Head entered the record books after scoring his second List A double century.

Head, who has become the first batter to do so in Australia’s List A competition, is third in the format worldwide. In the process, Head has also registered the second-highest individual score in Marsh Cup.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Head walked in to bat at No. 3 in the fourth over to share a 244-run partnership for the second wicket alongside wicket-keeper batter Jake Weatherald (97).

Having hit a boundary on the fifth delivery that he faced, Head targeted Queensland fast bowler Michael Neser to score two more boundaries in the same over. Needless to say, what followed was a flurry of boundaries which witnessed left-handed Head assaulting all the bowlers in Adelaide today.

Outscoring Weatherald by a massive margin, Head touched the three-figure mark via a six off Queensland’s Connor Sully. With almost half the number of overs to go, there was always a chance for the 27-year old player to score another 100 runs.

Unperturbed by a rain break, Head completed a double century on the first delivery of the 45th over by running a couple of runs off Neser. Leading from the front with his 230 (127) comprising of 28 fours and eight sixes, Head propelled South Australia to 391/8 in 48 overs.

Travis Head earns applause from Damien Fleming

💯 💯 for Travis Head 👏

Lets hope he goes on with it here 🤔 #KarenRoltonHighway pic.twitter.com/1PyC53kKWB — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) October 13, 2021

Twitter reactions on Travis Head:

The first player to score two double-centuries in Australian domestic One-Day cricket. Take a bow, Travis Head 👏 #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/AVtv9EFVHo — West End Redbacks (@WestEndRedbacks) October 13, 2021

Multiple double hundreds in List A cricket: Rohit Sharma (3)

Ali Brown (2)

Travis Head (2)#MarshCup — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) October 13, 2021

Travis Head’s 230 off 127 balls for South Australia v QLD is the 2nd highest score in history of the domestic one day competition.

table: cricinfo@abcsport pic.twitter.com/qbz8f9xCFQ — Duncan Huntsdale (@duncs_h) October 13, 2021

There were 28 completed team innings in last year’s #marshcup. Travis Head has just outscored 13 of them on his own. 🤯 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) October 13, 2021

