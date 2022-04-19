“Hope you break my record of 3 hattricks in IPL”: Amit Mishra hopes for Yuzi Chahal to break his record of most hat tricks in IPL

Amit Mishra has wished Yuzi Chahal to break his break of most hattricks in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in a thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Jos Buttler scored an outstanding hat-trick for the Royals, but Yuzvendra Chahal stole all the headlines at the end. Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 5-40, which included a hattrick.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 40 runs in the last four overs with six wickets in hands, and the match was in their reach. In the 17th over of the match, Chahal bowled an extraordinary over to pull things back in Rajasthan’s favour.

Yuzvendra Chahal just conceded two runs in the over and took four wickets. On the first ball of the over, he took the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, who was stumped by Sanju Samson. On the 4th ball, Chahal took the most important wicket of Shreyas Iyer, who was looking in outstanding form for the Knights.

Chahal then took wickets of Shivam Mavi and Pat Commins on the 5th & 6th ball respectively to complete a deserving hattrick. This over of Yuzvendra Chahal turned the direction of the game at the end. This was Chahal’s first hattrick in the IPL.

Amit Mishra wishes Yuzi Chahal to break the record of most IPL hattricks

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has wished Yuzvendra Chahal to break his record of most IPL hattricks. Amit Mishra is the only player in the history of IPL to pick three hattricks. He took hattricks in 2008 and 2011 for Delhi and he took his third hattrick in 2013 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Dear Yuzvendra Chahal, really happy for your splendid performance and hattrick in yesterday’s game. You proved that pitch and conditions don’t matter for a good leg-break bowler. Hope you break my record of 3 hattricks in IPL,” Amit Mishra tweeted.

Amit Mishra is an IPL legend, and he is the 3rd highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 166 wickets in 154 games.