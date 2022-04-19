Cricket

“Hope you break my record of 3 hattricks in IPL”: Amit Mishra hopes for Yuzi Chahal to break his record of most hat tricks in IPL

Amit Mishra has wished Yuzi Chahal to break his break of most hattricks in the history of the Indian Premier League.
Rishikesh Sharma

