How many Overs in Test match Karachi Day 5: How many overs remaining today in PAK vs AUS 2nd Test?

Overs in Test match Karachi Day 5: Fans around the world can expect an enthralling day of Test cricket in Karachi tomorrow.

The first eight playing days of Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022 had faced severe criticism due to the unresponsive nature of pitches for the first and second Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively.

While the ninth day allured a large amount of interest primarily because of an unbeaten 171-run partnership for the third wicket between Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique (71*) and captain Babar Azam (102*), 10th day at the National Stadium could become a perfect cover-up for all the preceding days.

Chasing a 506-run target, Pakistan were nowhere with respect to building any sort of momentum in the chase after being reduced to 21/2 in the 23rd over. While Azam’s presence in the middle was like a breath of fresh air, both he and Shafique left no stone unturned in batting together for almost a couple of sessions to deny Australia another wicket at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

How many Overs in Test match Karachi Day 5?

As a result, Shafique and Azam returned to the pavilion with Pakistan having scored 192/2 in 82 overs at stumps on Day 4. Pakistan, who had started the chase needing 506 runs in 172 overs, will have to score 314 more runs with eight wickets in hand in the remaining 90 overs on Day 5 in order to beat Australia for the first time at home in almost three decades.

What a fifth day in store.Improbable possible? Masterful Babar #PakvAus — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) March 15, 2022

For those wondering, assuming Pakistan bat miraculously well to seal the chase on Wednesday, they will be registering a record-breaking chase in the history of cricket.

While the highest-ever run-chase in Test cricket is 418, highest-ever chase in a Karachi Test is 315. Pakistan’s highest successful fourth innings run chase had come in 2015 when they had sealed a 377-run target with seven wickets in hand primarily due to individual centuries by Shan Masood (125) and Younis Khan (171*).