How many overs left today IND vs ENG Day 4 Edgbaston: How many overs can a bowler bowl in Test cricket?

How many overs left today IND vs ENG Day 4 Edgbaston: England got the target of 378 runs to win the Birmingham test.

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is hosting the 5th rescheduled test of the 5-match series. The match has reached an exciting stage, and the rest of the days are expected to be exciting for the test lovers.

After taking a lead of 132 runs in the 1st innings, Team India were bowled out for 245 runs in the 2nd innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. England’s captain Ben Stokes took four wickets for the hosts, whereas Stuart Broad and Matty Potts got a couple of wickets each.

The highest-ever target chased by England is 359 runs, which was against Australia at Headingley in 2019. So, if England wants to win this match, they will have to break the record.

England got a target of 378 runs in the 4th innings, and they will get a minimum of 149 overs to chase that down. A minimum of 90 overs should be bowled in a day. If 90 overs are not possible, due to weather or any other reasons, they are tried to be adjusted on the next day of the match.

India 245 all out. England need 378 to win… – 148 overs (2.55 an over)

– Only 19 more than they chased down at Headingley in 2019 Who believes in #BazBall?#Edgbaston | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wgxSgLmA3y — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) July 4, 2022

With a minimum of 90 overs scheduled on day five of the match, 59 overs should be bowled on day four of the match. This English side is famous for its aggressive brand of cricket under Brendon McCullum, and they will fancy this run chase considering the required run rate in their mind.

In white-ball cricket, one bowler can bowl a maximum of 20% of the total overs in a match i.e. 10 overs per bowler in ODIs and 4 overs per bowler in T20Is. However, there is no such limit with the white ball. In test matches, a bowler can bowl any number of bowlers he wants to as there are no such restrictions on the same.