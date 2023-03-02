How many sixes Pujara hit in Test: Cheteshwar Pujara six brings smile on Rohit Sharma’s face in dispiriting Indore Test

During the second day of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara hit a six for the 16th time in his 173rd innings in Test cricket.

Not known for stepping out and hitting bowlers for aerial shots, Pujara defied his reputation for a brief moment to collect six important runs in a low-scoring match.

The incident happened moments after India captain Rohit Sharma sent reserve wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan with an advice for Pujara and all-rounder Axar Patel (15*). Taking cognizance of the same, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Sharma’s suggestion of batting aggressively was immediately accepted by Pujara on a pitch which is capable of producing a wicket-taking delivery out of nowhere.

Rohit Sharma – Jake Pujara bol kya tuk tuk khel raha hai 🤣#INDvsAUSTestpic.twitter.com/TtrIDJbcju — VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) March 2, 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara six brings smile on Rohit Sharma’s face in dispiriting Indore Test

It all happened on the third delivery of the 55th over when Pujara danced down the track to hit Australia spinner Nathan Lyon for a convincing six over deep mid-wicket. The sheer suddenness with which Pujara astonished one and all saw him becoming an instant source of amazement to have received loud cheers from the spectators.

Huge six by Pujara. Very Rare sight! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I3CRj1BLeW — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) March 2, 2023

In fact, not only fans cheered for Pujara but Sharma was also seen smiling from ear to ear to celebrate the right-handed batter showing intent on a rank-turner in Indore. The moment was similar to former India captain Virat Kohli jumping for joy after India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hit a six to equal with Kohli in the list of most sixes hit in Test cricket yesterday.

Australia need 76 runs to win the third Test

In what was his 35th Test half-century, Pujara’s 29th at No. 3, 17th at home, 11th against Australia and second at this stadium prevented India from an embarrassing innings total. That said, the hosts scoring 163/10 in 60.3 overs has handed the visitors a 76-tun target.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon picked his 23rd Test five-wicket haul to end up with match-winning bowling figures of 23.3-1-64-8. Other than Lyon, fast bowler Mitchell Starc and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann picked a wicket apiece.