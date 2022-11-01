“I assume Wadey will take the reins”: Steve Smith believes Matthew Wade will lead Australia if Aaron Finch misses Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match

Australia will face Afghanistan in their last Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, but it will be interesting to see who will lead them in the match. Aaron Finch suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Ireland, and Steve Smith believes that Matthew Wade can take charge of the team in the absence of Smith.

This is a Do or Die match for Australia, and they will have to win this match in order to stay alive in the tournament. They registered an easy win over Ireland in the last match, and they will also keep a close eye on the match results of England as they are their direct competitors.

Aaron Finch won the Man of the Match in the last match against Ireland, but his injury can be a setback for the side. Apart from Finch, Tim David also got injured in the match, but Finch said that it was just a precautionary measure.

Steve Smith believes Matthew Wade will lead Australia if Aaron Finch misses out

Steve Smith addressed the reporters, and he talked about the important match between Australia and Afghanistan. Aaron Finch is a major doubt for the match after he suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Ireland in Brisbane. Smith believes that Matthew Wade will lead the side if Finch remains injured.

Smith said that he is also the vice-captain of the test side and has the experience of captaining different sides as well, so he will be ready to help the side in whatever capacity the side wants. However, he said that Wade will do a good job as he has a great knowledge of the game. Wade also leads Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

“I assume Wadey will take the reins, but I’m happy to help in any way I can. I’ve got a lot of experience, vice-captain of the Test side and been captain before, so happy to help in any way I can,” Steve Smith said.

“He’s got a great knowledge of the game, keeping as well you get good angles and they’re important in T20 cricket as well. I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”

Steve Smith backs Cameron Green to replace Aaron Finch

Steve Smith has not played a single match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 so far, and he believes that Cameron Green will be preferred ahead of him if Finch remains injured for the match. Smith said that Green did a brilliant job as an opener in India, and the selectors may opt to go with him.

“We saw the way he played in India in particular, opening the batting, he went after it and it came off. That’s another path the selectors will go down if the guys don’t come up,” Steve Smith said about Cameron Green.

Michael Clarke recently lashed out at the Australian management for not picking Steve Smith in Australia playing 11. He said that Smith can be the highest run-scorer of the tournament if he opens for the side.