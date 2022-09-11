“I congratulate him for a terrific career”: Kane Williamson wishes Aaron Finch well on ODI retirement after Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2022

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has wished Aaron Finch on his ODI retirement after winning the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2022.

New Zealand came into the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2022 as the number 1 ranked ODI team, but their performance in the series was absolutely terrible. The batters of the side failed in all the matches, and that’s why New Zealand could not manage to win a single win in the series.

The bowlers of New Zealand were at their best very best in the series, but the batters could not respond them in the series. In the 3rd ODI match, New Zealand got the target of 268 runs, but they could manage to score just 242 runs and lost the match by 25 runs.

This was also the last ODI match of Aaron Finch, but he failed to score yet again in this match. He got out for just 6 runs on the in-swinger delivery of Tim Southee. Steve Smith scored a brilliant century for the Australian side.

Kane Williamson wishes Aaron Finch well on ODI retirement

Kane Williamson addressed the press after the 3rd ODI match against Australia. Williamson said that they slightly improved their performances in this match, but the Australian team showed their quality yet again in the match. He insists that Australia have been managed to reverse the pressure at any time.

“Slightly improved performance but Australia showed their quality once again. They’ve been able to reverse the pressure every time, we’ve had glimpses and moments throughout,” Kane Williamson said after the match.

Williamson pointed out the reason behind New Zealand’s defeat in the series and said that they need to adapt to the conditions. He also congratulated Aaron Finch for a brilliant ODI career and wished him well for the future.

“We need to learn to adjust to conditions quicker and try to put the teams under pressure when we can. Just want to mention Finchy and congratulate him for a terrific ODI career,” Williamson added.

Aaron Finch has retired from the ODI format, but he will continue to play in the T20I format and will lead Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup.