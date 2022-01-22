“I’m sure Ben McDermott will certainly be in one of those teams”: Matthew Wade backs Ben McDermott to be selected in Australia’s squad against Sri Lanka

Ben McDermott is the highest run-scorer of BBL 11 and Matthew Wade believes he will be selected for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

Australia are set to face Sri Lanka ahead of their multi-format Pakistan tour. Aaron Finch has already indicated that some of the top players will be rested for the Sri Lankan series. This is now almost sure that some of the top performers of the BBL 11 will get their opportunity in the series.

When we talk about top BBL 11 performers, McDermott tops the list. Hobart Hurricanes are out of the tournament, but Ben is the highest run-scorer of BBL 11. He has scored 527 runs at 48.08, whereas his strike-rate has been 153.87. McDermott also scored back-to-back centuries in the tournament. This year’s T20 World Cup is in Australia, and looking at the home pitches, Ben McDermott can be a big asset for the side.

Matthew Wade backs Ben McDermott to play for Australia

Hobart Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade has backed Ben McDermott to be involved in the Sri Lanka series. He has also tipped Tim David to get the role of a finisher in the side.

“I’m sure Ben McDermott will certainly be in one of those teams,” Wade said.

“There’s guys like Timmy David as well that will hopefully get an opportunity and myself will be around that team.”

“It’s been a long summer for the Test players so I’m not sure how many of those guys are playing in the T20 Sri Lanka series … so there’s going to be some opportunities coming up.”

Ben McDermott vs the @renegadesBBL at Marvel Stadium… Pencil in some fireworks tonight 💥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/3J7za57RCb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2022

Aussie captain Aaron Finch has also said that he will be surprised if Ben McDermott does not make the squad. He revealed that the decision about it will be made over the weekend.

“He’s been the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash, and he’s got some big hundreds that dominate games, so I’d be very surprised if he’s not,” Finch said.

“We will select that over the weekend or early next week. It’s about managing guys’ workloads.”