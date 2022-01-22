Cricket

“I’m sure Ben McDermott will certainly be in one of those teams”: Matthew Wade backs Ben McDermott to be selected in Australia’s squad against Sri Lanka

"I'm sure Ben McDermott will certainly be in one of those teams": Matthew Wade backs Ben McDermott to be selected in Australia's squad against Sri Lanka
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Gregg Popovich told me that he loves me and he understands": Patty Mills reveals he texted the veteran coach his decision to leave the Spurs at 4 am 
Next Article
"Let's see Nikola Jokic do better than Joel Embiid!": NBA Twitter erupts as 76ers star notches his 12th 30+ point game in 13 matches after recent showing vs Clippers
Cricket Latest News
"I'm sure Ben McDermott will certainly be in one of those teams": Matthew Wade backs Ben McDermott to be selected in Australia's squad against Sri Lanka
“I’m sure Ben McDermott will certainly be in one of those teams”: Matthew Wade backs Ben McDermott to be selected in Australia’s squad against Sri Lanka

Ben McDermott is the highest run-scorer of BBL 11 and Matthew Wade believes he will…