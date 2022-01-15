“I feel really confident going into this series”: Beth Mooney shows her confidence of doing well in the upcoming Women’s Ashes

Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney has shown her confidence of doing well in the Ashes after the WBBL 07 triumph with the Perth Scorchers.

Australia and England Women’s cricket teams are entering their busiest period of the season. The Women’s Ashes series is set to start from 20 January 2022, whereas the World Cup just starts after it. Meg Lanning will continue to lead the side, whereas Rachael Haynes will be the vice-captain of the side.

The Women’s Ashes will start from 20 January 2022 with 3 T20Is, followed by a test and three ODIs. This Ashes will be played in the multi-series format with points being allocated for each game. Australian and English players have been warned that the players who will get Covid won’t be allowed to travel to New Zealand for the World Cup.

Beth Mooney will again be Australia’s one of the most reliable batters. However, she has not played any competitive game since the end of WBBL in November. She played a crucial part in Perth Scorchers’ triumph in the competition. She is the highest run-scorer in the history of WBBL.

Beth Mooney is confident of doing well in Women’s Ashes

Beth Mooney, although believes that the rest was necessary for her preparation for the Ashes.

“It’s been amazing actually, I got a bit more time off than I bargained for when those Queensland games got called off,” Mooney said.

“But that’s the way of the world and it was a really intense few months for me … the India series and Big Bash.”

“Packing up my kit for a little bit as well, I didn’t touch my bat until a couple of days after Christmas which was nice, but I still got a couple of weeks of training in before (flying to Adelaide).”

Players to win the Golden Bat and the WBBL Trophy in the same season 🏆 • Ellyse Perry for Sydney Sixers: 2017-18

• Beth Mooney for Perth Scorchers: 2021-22#WBBL2021 #WBBL07 @ScorchersBBL pic.twitter.com/NYzKixHQ7N — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) November 27, 2021

Beth Mooney is the number one batter in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. In WBBL 07, she scored 528 runs at an average of 52.80, with one century and four half-centuries. She is confident of taking her form in the upcoming Ashes as well.

“I feel really confident going into this series knowing I did all the work in the winter and had a good series against India and a pretty good WBBL campaign as well,” Mooney said.

“You want to be playing games and honing your skills out in the middle because that’s the best place to be, but it’s the way of the world.”

